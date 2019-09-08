Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 886,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,346. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $45.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

