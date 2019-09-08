Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.48. 1,306,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.02.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock worth $4,503,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

