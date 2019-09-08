Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,323,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,869. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

