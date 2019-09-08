Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $256,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 95.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after purchasing an additional 848,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.96. The company had a trading volume of 352,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.27. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,210. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

