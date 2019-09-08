Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 878,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 648,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,828,000 after purchasing an additional 573,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 2,111,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,190. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,442,415.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,088,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,506,506.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,609,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

