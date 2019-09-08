Veritable L.P. Sells 1,364 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,545,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 691.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 42,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $45.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NYSE:WSM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $72.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

