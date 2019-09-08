Veritable L.P. Sells 682 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,868,166,000 after buying an additional 12,335,629 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,332,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,672,000 after acquiring an additional 599,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,321,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $694,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,342,732 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.08.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.04. 3,534,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

