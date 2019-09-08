Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 35.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $125.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

