Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.68.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,778.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total value of $761,217.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,604.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.33. 802,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,868. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.