Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS VTXPF traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. 116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53. Victrex has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.