Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 810,550 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 98.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.93.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,799.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 114,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,637,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,174. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

