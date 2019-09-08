vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 139,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,842. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,212,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,442,424 shares of company stock worth $7,265,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

