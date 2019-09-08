Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

Get Vuzix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VUZI. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vuzix stock remained flat at $$2.16 during trading on Friday. 265,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 291.85% and a negative return on equity of 78.94%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vuzix (VUZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.