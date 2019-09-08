WABCO (NYSE:WBC) & Greenkraft (NYSE:GKIT) Head-To-Head Review

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of WABCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of WABCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WABCO and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO 9.36% 27.31% 9.08% Greenkraft -30.77% N/A -13.30%

Volatility and Risk

WABCO has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WABCO and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO 1 13 1 0 2.00 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

WABCO presently has a consensus target price of $133.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given WABCO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WABCO is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WABCO and Greenkraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO $3.83 billion 1.79 $394.10 million $7.87 17.00 Greenkraft $430,000.00 10.79 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

WABCO has higher revenue and earnings than Greenkraft.

Summary

WABCO beats Greenkraft on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; and manufacturers of heavy duty and off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

