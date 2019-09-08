Wade G W & Inc. Buys New Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,701 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of EXC stock remained flat at $$48.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,265. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

