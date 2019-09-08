Wade G W & Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,453,000 after purchasing an additional 392,164 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,778,000 after purchasing an additional 621,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,853,000 after purchasing an additional 344,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,993. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

