Wade G W & Inc. Invests $203,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 77,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,311. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

