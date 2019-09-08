Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.40. 672,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.47 and its 200-day moving average is $198.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $922,374.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.