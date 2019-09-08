Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,440,000. Finally, Cortland Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.55. 3,966,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,761,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

