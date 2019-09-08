Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Buys 241,700 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares during the quarter. 58.com makes up approximately 7.8% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned 0.84% of 58.com worth $76,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in 58.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in 58.com by 77.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

NYSE WUBA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 398,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,163. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.

Several research firms have commented on WUBA. BOCOM International cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.