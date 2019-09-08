Water Island Capital LLC Acquires 82,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Globalstar by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Globalstar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 353,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 13,356,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 931,161 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of GSAT stock remained flat at $$0.37 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,821. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

