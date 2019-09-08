Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,421,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Aratana Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETX remained flat at $$4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETX. BidaskClub cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

