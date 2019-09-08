Water Island Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 7,574.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 784,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,645 shares during the period. Zayo Group accounts for 1.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,524,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,719 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the second quarter worth $141,703,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,021,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 432,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $14,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,859.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 15,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $506,689.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,510. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zayo Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. 1,822,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.