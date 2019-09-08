Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 322,847 Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 322,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.94% of Shutterfly as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFLY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 879.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of SFLY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,729. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $473.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.09 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Menon sold 11,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $632,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $632,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Layney sold 21,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $1,099,027.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

