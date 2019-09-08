Weil Company Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,833.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,834.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,830.86. The company has a market capitalization of $910.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

