Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. 18,581,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $58.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

