Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $34.82 Average PT from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 748,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.