WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:WJA opened at C$30.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of C$16.71 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WestJet Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of WestJet Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of WestJet Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

