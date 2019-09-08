Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $18.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 1,870,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Westrock has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after acquiring an additional 357,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Westrock by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,205,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,300,000 after acquiring an additional 132,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 77.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,267,000 after acquiring an additional 297,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

