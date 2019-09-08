Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Westrock worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

WRK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,731. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

