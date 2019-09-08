Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $771.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

