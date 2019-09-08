Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $999.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 389,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

