Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $35.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.
WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WWW traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 617,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
