WorldCoin (WDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $222,719.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WorldCoin has a total market cap of $222,719.00 and $11.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 204.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

