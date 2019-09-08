Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,311,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 411,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $315,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,240. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $64.80. 2,353,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

