Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock Position Lifted by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,729 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 108,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,240. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.80. 2,353,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,273. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

