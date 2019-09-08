Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Trimmed by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,770. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Longbow Research cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.