YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

YY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura upgraded YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.90.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. YY has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that YY will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in YY by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,874,000 after buying an additional 631,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in YY by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,874,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in YY by 80.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,977,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,103,000 after buying an additional 878,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in YY by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in YY by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,222,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,708,000 after buying an additional 192,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

