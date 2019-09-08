Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Clipper Realty also posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 52,383.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $188.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.44%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

