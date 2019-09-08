Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce sales of $96.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.11 million. Exponent posted sales of $88.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $385.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.27 million to $388.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.83 million, with estimates ranging from $408.06 million to $411.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exponent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $210,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,569,688.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,439,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,769. Exponent has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

