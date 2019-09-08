Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 352,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,254,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,929,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,432,000 after buying an additional 463,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,216,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,260,000 after buying an additional 345,462 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,800,000 after buying an additional 170,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 157,492 shares during the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

