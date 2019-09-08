Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRP. Stephens set a $23.00 price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. 20,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,838. The company has a market capitalization of $348.42 million, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -780.00%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 42.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

