Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.63. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

KHC stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,525,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

