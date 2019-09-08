Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. TheStreet downgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 35.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 139.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

SPTN traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $398.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.