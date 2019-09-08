Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.44 Billion

Analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to post sales of $25.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $26.12 billion. Anthem reported sales of $22.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $100.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 billion to $102.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $112.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.48 billion to $114.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $4,679,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Anthem by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

