Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Hilton Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cleveland Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,579. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Hotels (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.