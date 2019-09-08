Zacks: Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VHCP Management III LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 743,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

PTGX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. 180,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,424. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $396.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

