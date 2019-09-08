Zacks: BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BeyondAirInc . an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.25. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

