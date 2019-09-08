Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $550,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $940,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.12% and a negative net margin of 1,303.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. 87,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,228. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Emory University boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 97,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.