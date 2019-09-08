Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Quidel posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

QDEL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. 163,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,845. Quidel has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $4,458,803.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $743,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,458 shares of company stock worth $9,559,881. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

